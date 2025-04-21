City of Twin Falls announces reopening of road leading to Shoshone Falls viewpoint

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The road to Shoshone Falls is now open, according to Twin Falls Parks and Recreation, and the city says it's excited to welcome visitors back to enjoy the views and spring weather.

Shoshone Falls, often referred to as the "Niagara of the West," welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors a year and generates significant revenue for the city and local parks department. The roadway to access Shoshone Falls closed in October for needed road upgrades.

RELATED: Shoshone Falls Park set to close with major road construction over the winter

The road to Dierkes Lake Park is still under construction as part of the Shoshone Grade Reconstruction project and will remain closed, but crews are making progress, with an expected opening date in late May or early June. Details on hours of operation and more can be found here.