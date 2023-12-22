Cheer to go: In agriculture-centered Gooding, 4th-graders have a unique way of Christmas caroling

GOODING, Idaho — On Wednesday, Gooding Elementary 4th-graders celebrated a fairly new tradition by caroling around town, singing songs and spreading joy.



The tradition started during Covid-19 when the school couldn't hold any holiday performances

Over 80 4th-graders rode on trailers in a procession to six locations around Gooding, pausing to sing songs and share the joy of the holiday season.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

With the holiday break on the horizon, excitement for these young Gooding students is high.

Frances Williams: "Today you're gonna see a bunch of wound-up fourth graders having fun spreading holiday cheer through Gooding"

More than 80 fourth graders ... two trailers lined with hay bales... and endless holiday cheer

Gooding Elementary Music Teacher Frances Williams explains the caroling caravan... Was a result.. Of the covid-19 pandemic

Frances Williams: "We did not have any holiday presentations of any kind that year discuss social distancing and talking with our principal Mrs. Sabala, thinking of what could we do that still added that holiday cheer?"

Every year the 5th grade class makes a circuit of gooding, caroling at five or six stops along the route, spreading joy.

Frances Williams: "We live in a small community. You couldn't do this in a big town and lots of farmers and people with flatbeds, and it just kind of birthed from there and then it became a tradition."

A tradition... These students have watched from afar .... until now..

Jessica: "She's been talking about it for two years,"

Becca: "Yeah, very excited. I love that their teacher does this and they get out in the community and share the music with everybody, so"

