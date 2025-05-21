Burley voters approve 2-year override levy for the public library

BURLEY, Idaho — On Tuesday, Burley voters passed an override levy aimed at supporting the city's public library for the next two years. The levy has been in place for 16 years and covers over 50% of the library's operational costs.

In the past, the levy has passed with strong community support for library programs.

"There's a quote that says, 'The library is the heart of the community.' I like to flip that and say our community is the heart of the library," said Tayce Robinson, director of the Burley Public Library.

The library operates on two separate levies: a permanent levy and the recurring override levy. The 2025 levy will operate at $360,000 per year, which helps fund staff and provide job experiences for local high school students. The levy funds are also used to purchase books, e-books, audiobooks, and more.

The levy will only cost homeowners around $28 per year for every $100,000 of taxable assessed value, based on current conditions.