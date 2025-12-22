Buhl library offers curbside service after windstorm flooding forces closure

BUHL, Idaho — Recovery efforts continue across the Magic Valley following last week's destructive windstorm, with the Buhl Public Library now offering curbside service after flooding forced its closure.

A severe thunderstorm swept through the Magic Valley on Wednesday morning, bringing wind gusts close to 70 miles per hour that ripped off temporary coverings at the Buhl Public Library. The library had been undergoing roofing repair work when torrential downpours accompanied the wind.

"Had it been on an evening or a weekend, we don't know what we would've walked into," said Chelsea Popplewell, Buhl city clerk.

Buhl Library Saves Books From Flooding, Offers Curbside Service

Water began pouring into the building, prompting library staff to work quickly to move materials out of harm's way.

"The library staff did an amazing job getting books off the wall, getting desks pulled away, getting as much out of the way as they could. They were on it," Popplewell said.

City staff, the fire department, and public works assisted in the emergency response.

"We had all hands on deck just trying to get as much of the water out as we could," Popplewell said.

After securing the area, officials determined most of the damage occurred in the children's play area, conference room, and staff offices. Dozens of fans are now drying everything out, and the front of the library has reopened for walk-ins and curbside service.

"I don't believe that any books were damaged in the process, which is amazing to me," Popplewell said.

Two holiday events were cancelled, but no other community programs, like story time, were scheduled for the next few weeks due to the holiday. When regular programming might resume remains uncertain.

Officials have not yet determined what repairing the damage will cost.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.