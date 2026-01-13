Billingsley Creek WMA improvements are on Fish and Game's improvements wishlist

HAGERMAN, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is proposing improvements to the Billingsley Creek Wildlife Management Area near Hagerman, a popular destination for fishing and floating enthusiasts.

The $185,000 project focuses on upgrading access facilities at the north end of the wildlife management area, where current infrastructure is failing and requires frequent repairs.

"Essentially, right now there's a staircase that's kind of failing. We repaired it on almost a yearly basis — sometimes multiple times per year," said Mike Peterson, a fisheries biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Peterson is serving as the contact point for the improvement plans, which include upgrades to the existing boat take-out and boardwalk, construction of a new parking area closer to the water access point, and installation of a vault toilet.

The department has committed $40,000 toward the project and is applying for an Idaho State Parks and Recreation grant to cover the remaining costs.

"There's a rainbow trout, brown trout, there are Sturgeon in Billingsley Creek, so people occasionally will find those as well and fish for them," Peterson said.

The public can provide input on the proposed improvements at an open house scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 14, at Fish and Game's Magic Valley Region Field Office.

"It is a big chunk of money, and we want to know whether or not the public is interested in upgrades," Peterson added.

Those unable to attend the open house can submit written comments by email to mike.peterson@idfg.idaho.gov until Jan. 23.

