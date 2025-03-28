Watch Now
Twisted Fig: A heartfelt twist on comfort food in Indian Creek Plaza

As Twisted Fig prepares to celebrate its three-year anniversary, the restaurant is eager to give back to those in need.
Renowned for its gourmet sandwiches, creative soups, and delightful house-made desserts, Twisted Fig offers a fresh twist on comfort food. In addition to its menu, the restaurant is committed to giving back to those in need, embodying the spirit of community support.
CALDWELL, Idaho — “That was my heart — sandwiches and soup — so we found this place and we just built it,” said owner and chef Diane Dalton of Twisted Fig.

Located in the heart of Indian Creek Plaza, Twisted Fig has been serving up everyone's favorites with a twist. There are two ways to enter the restaurant: close to the stage in the plaza or, if you're on the north side, you can enter through the Oaks Brothers Building and head straight back.

Twisted Fig

Owner and chef Diane Dalton says she and her restaurant partner decided there was more to soups and sandwiches.

“I've always felt like sandwiches and soups get their dues,” Dalton said. “You can put anything that you can put in a fine dining place, you can make it into a sandwich.”

Twisted Fig Sandwich

From gourmet sandwiches to unique soups, Chef Diane emphasizes that her house-made desserts are a must. But what she’s most proud of is her commitment to diverse dietary options.

Twisted Fig Dessert

“It's a little bit different food that I am thinking mostly Caldwell sees, but they are embracing the fact that I do vegan food, and people are trying it. That's my goal. We also have gluten-free options and try to use all fresh ingredients,” said Dalton.

Diane says that after years of support, it’s her mission to give back.

“Nobody should be hungry, especially when we have food, and lots of food goes to waste,” Dalton stated.

Twisted Fig Soup

She has now set up the Giving Fig Board, where community members can donate $10 to help feed someone else.

“I really wanted people to come here and have a whole meal, also to be able to cool down in the summer and to warm up in the winter, so they're welcome to sit here and have their meal with dignity,” said Dalton.

Anyone can come by and grab a “Fig” by the door; they can go to the register—no questions asked—and will just be given a choice of turkey or ham, chips or soup, along with a piece of fruit and water.

Twisted Fig Donation

Chef Diane notes that many community members have donated, and they hope to continue feeding those in need while providing comfort to everyone who visits.

