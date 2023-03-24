Treefort's newest guest: Spermantha

BOISE, Idaho — If you've been wandering around Treefort 11 down at Julia Davis Park, you likely ran into Spermantha.

The creation of Colossal Collective, this giant Sperm Whale skeleton puppet is on display "between the trees" in the park. And it is totally interactive, with handled pulleys on either side enabling motion of the mouth and tail. The ribs are soft to the touch, and rumor has it the teeth are squishy. You'd have to ask one of the kids playing by it, as we didn't put our hands in her mouth.

Idaho News Six had the chance to get the scoop from Sam Johnson, Chief Puppet Wrangler, about what it took to bring Spermantha to life.

Colossal Collective is an Idaho-based company that's been making larger-than-life creatures since 2012.

"We are a group of artists, engineers, designers and weirdos," said Johnson. "We believe there's a special magic that occurs when people have an unexpected encounter with a larger-than-life creation."

If you have frequented Treefort in the past, you have likely run into some of their other creations.

