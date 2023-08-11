The fresh taste of Sourdough Buuread, made right here in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — We all know how enticing the smell of fresh made sourdough can be. And this Boise baker has found the secret to an authentic tasting central European tradition.

Meet Mike Burr, the owner of mobile bakery, Sourdough Buuread.

Loving the smell of fresh bread is what originally led Mike to enroll in culinary school, though he had never thought of becoming a baker.

After a 19-year career in the restaurant business, Burr and his wife, a native of Slovakia, moved to her home country in 2019. Burr started a new path while abroad teaching English, but living in the land of fresh bread and pastries reinvigorated his desire of creating culinary treats.

He learned that one of the best things in the area, encouraging camaraderie and community, was the availability and consumption of fresh bread.

Burr gathered recipes from his wife's family that had been passed down through generations and worked to capture the perfect flavor and texture of the sourdough loaf.

"I really liked that aspect, the traditional, old-school way," says Burr.

He also knew his wife would be more willing to move back to the States if he could learn the secret of making bread and pastries that reminded her of her homeland.

They returned in 2021 and decided to settle in Boise. Burr initially worked for a local bakery, but wanted to venture out on his own to explore making his own creations, the way he wanted them.

One of the things Burr is passionate about is using local ingredients and supporting Idaho growers. "I get my flour from Bellevue, so I can just go there and look at the farm, look at the grain, talk to the miller ..... it's very connected," he says.

Sourdough Buuread offers a variety of breads and pastries, among them cinnamon rolls, croissants, fruit tarts, raw pizza dough, and of course, sourdough loaves. He uses natural ingredients, even for those with gluten sensitivities.

Sourdough Buuread can be found at the Caldwell Farmer's Market and the Boise Farmer's Market, as well as in select locations in the Treasure Valley. Check the website for dates and times (it even has a recipe for how to prepare his amazing sourdough pizza crust).

