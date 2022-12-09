S’mores on the Creek

CALDWELL, Idaho — Nothing says winter like a toasty fire. And nothing tastes better on a cold day than a s'more - that graham cracker, chocolate and marshmallow treat!

For this week's Made In Idaho, Idaho News 6 takes you to Creekside Mallow Co, where you can have s'more of - everything.

This beloved Idaho company started out as backyard brainstorm and has since grown into a thriving family business.

If you're familiar with Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell, you've probably stopped by their original mallow store, specializing in hand-crafted marshmallows.

Now, the owners are opening their doors, quite literally to creek-side customers, wandering up to their new take-out window, looking for something gooey and gourmet.

Russ Nelson says introducing outsiders to their commercial kitchen has been a real treat. With flavor combinations like pecan pie, cherry cordial and a classic s'more, visitors can be adventurous or stick to the original.

So, what's the secret to the perfect s'more?

Nelson says, "have the best marshmallow in the world."

Address:

510 Main Street in Caldwell

Hours:

Open Friday and Saturday evenings

From 6-9pm

