S’mores on the Creek

CALDWELL, Idaho — Nothing says winter like a toasty fire. And nothing tastes better on a cold day than a s'more - that graham cracker, chocolate and marshmallow treat!
For this week's Made In Idaho, Idaho News 6 takes you to Creekside Mallow Co, where you can have s'more of - everything.
This beloved Idaho company started out as backyard brainstorm and has since grown into a thriving family business.
If you're familiar with Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell, you've probably stopped by their original mallow store, specializing in hand-crafted marshmallows.
Now, the owners are opening their doors, quite literally to creek-side customers, wandering up to their new take-out window, looking for something gooey and gourmet.
Russ Nelson says introducing outsiders to their commercial kitchen has been a real treat. With flavor combinations like pecan pie, cherry cordial and a classic s'more, visitors can be adventurous or stick to the original.
So, what's the secret to the perfect s'more?
Nelson says, "have the best marshmallow in the world."
Address:
510 Main Street in Caldwell
Hours:
Open Friday and Saturday evenings
From 6-9pm