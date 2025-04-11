New Garden City bar combines literature and local brews

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — For this week’s Made in Idaho, it’s literature on tap. A book bar that serves a piece of literature with a side of beer.

Oldspeak Bar is a new spot in Garden City, offering a mix of books you can buy and spirits you can try.

The idea comes from two Boise business owners: co-owner Chelsea Major, who also owns Lit Room, and owner Shelley Searle, owner of Alliteration Ales.

When the two met, they realized they both had the same dream, a place where you can grab a drink, a good read and just hang out.

Chelsea said, "Well, we got the books,” "And we got the beer," Shelley added.

Chelsea continues, she said, "we also have a lot of things too, so we have local artists’ goods. We’re constantly looking to do literary events, community events, educational things that feel really interesting."

Their goal? To offer something for everybody, as long as you’re 21, of course.

Whether it’s wine, beer, global reads or curated literature, Oldspeak Bar welcomes all walks of life.

The spot is booming, highlighting local artists, hosting literary events, and soon, beer education classes.

Chelsea said, "We’re not a quiet library. You can buy the books, we love our libraries, but it’s going to be a lot louder in here. We want to encourage that, encourage conversations. But, you know, in the afternoon we want to kick it up a little bit. We’re not a rowdy club, we’re the first place you start the night. It’s a good time."

Oldspeak Bar is open Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. If you want to come early in the morning, they serve tea, coffee and cold brew, so you can get some morning drinks before you get some of that beer in the evening.

