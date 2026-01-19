Made in Idaho: Inside Max & Louie's Cafe in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A new brunch spot in Garden City is already drawing big crowds just weeks after opening.

WATCH: GARDEN CITY'S LATEST BRUNCH OPTION — MAX & LOUIE'S

Max & Louie's Cafe - Made in Idaho

"We are on a 90-minute wait, like 15-minutes after we open. It's been amazing," said Jasson Parra, owner of Max & Louie's Cafe.

Max & Louie's Cafe brings an all-day brunch menu to town — serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch at any hour.

"So if you want a burger at 8:00 in the morning, you get a burger at 8:00 in the morning. Or if you want to have huevos rancheros at 2:00, you can have that as well," said Parra.

Local sourcing is a big part of the menu — from beef out of Kuna to locally-grown micro-greens and produce — with many items made in-house.

You can find Max & Louie's on 35th and Clay and they're open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. everyday.

