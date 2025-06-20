Local brewery brings craft beer passion to Garden City

Bert's Brewing has been serving up locally crafted beers in Garden City since 2023, with distribution now reaching across Idaho.

What began as a garage hobby for co-owner Robert Harrelson evolved into a professional brewing operation after he traveled to Chicago and Germany to earn his master brewer certification.

Harrelson, who runs the brewery with his wife Sidney, ensures all beer is brewed, fermented, packaged and sold by their dedicated team.

"We serve wine and we have nonalcoholic and things we produce obviously but things for people of all ages and preferences but we do a lot of IPAs. We pride ourselves in lighter loggers more traditional styles," Harrelson said.

The tasting room features a rotating selection of 14 to 18 brews on tap, while the production team packages approximately 130 cases daily.

Head brewer David Hall says their West Coast IPA, Pacific Coast Hopway, has emerged as the customer favorite.

"We get to showcase Idaho beautiful citrus hops. The malt is coming from Montana craft malt at the moment so its very local stuff and we're very proud of it," Hall said.