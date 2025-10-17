Gutters R Us expands beyond gutters into holiday lighting

NAMPA, Idaho — An Idaho gutter company has expanded beyond traditional services to offer permanent holiday lighting installations, combining their roofing expertise with year-round illumination solutions.

Melissa Dawson, owner of Gutters R Us, has transformed her business from a traditional gutter installation company into a full-service exterior lighting provider. The company now offers permanent holiday lighting through Jellyfish Lighting systems, which are made from the same gutter coil material as their traditional products.

"We started with gutters, we have evolved into fascia, soffit, and now into permanent lighting," Dawson said.

The transition represents years of business evolution for Dawson, who served in the Air Force before attending culinary school and opening an Old Chicago restaurant at the Boise Towne Square Mall. She later moved into landscaping before settling on the gutter business.

Dawson's passion for her work extends beyond business hours, affecting how she views the world around her.

"I am obsessed with all gutters in the valley. You cannot take me golfing, in a car, watch a TV show — I am critiquing your gutters," Dawson said.

This attention to detail serves her customers well. During a recent installation, Dawson's team spotted and repaired a small leak before adding a new downspout and installing the permanent lighting system.

The permanent lighting solution addresses a growing demand from homeowners who want to avoid the annual hassle of installing and removing traditional Christmas lights. The Jellyfish Lighting system provides a clean, finished appearance that can be programmed for various holidays and occasions throughout the year.

"Jellyfish Lighting is actually made out of gutter coil. We are already up on ladders, on roofs, so it just seemed like a natural transition for us to go into the lighting realm," Dawson said.

Ian, a team member, noted the increasing interest in permanent lighting solutions.

"We've had more people wanting bids on lights. Coming into holiday season they don't want to keep putting up Christmas lights," Ian said.

The company's expansion into permanent lighting represents the natural evolution of a business that already specializes in roofline work, allowing them to offer customers a comprehensive exterior solution.

