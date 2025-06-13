Garden City pride shop offers clothing and community

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A new Garden City business is making it easier to support the LGBTQ+ community by shopping local during Pride Month.

Queerly Collected, a resale, refashion, and custom screen-printing LGBTQ+ gift shop, recently opened inside Roots Zero Waste Market off Chinden in Garden City.

"The ability to buy things locally, instead of getting things online, so that there's not a wait and also more queer stuff and less rainbow stuff," said Muff Jones, co-owner of Queerly Collected.

The shop offers clothing and shoes for all genders alongside a history lesson about the LGBTQ+ community.

"We thought that it was important that people understood why pride exists and why it's so important that our community comes together and that we stick together," Jones said.

According to owners Jones and Xander Orion, this is the only queer-specific clothing store in Idaho, bringing style to people who often struggle to find clothes that match their identity and fit their body.

"We just feel like there wasn't a ton in Boise so we wanted to bring that community space together," Orion said.

For Pride Month, the shop is launching their own Queerly Arts Festival from June 19 to 22.

"I also wanted something that covered multiple nights with multiple purposes like where the wild things slay the nerdiness of us, and then come as you are is our trans and non binary excellence night," Jones said.

