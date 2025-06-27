Former chef spices up Idaho with handcrafted seasonings after career change

CALDWELL, Idaho — After quitting his cooking career, Craig Smith switched gears and turned his passion for flavorful food into a thriving business in Idaho.

Smith and his wife opened Idaho Spice Company in 2019, crafting unique seasonings from scratch.

Click here to watch how Smith creates the 2C seasoning Salt:

Local Idaho Spice Company blends culture, flavor, and community

"I love flavors and there's so many cool spices and blends out there that you can use," said Craig Smith, Idaho Spice Company owner.

"A lot of our blends sometimes take... our wild game seasoning took 9 months," Smith said.

What started as a small venture at Tuesday Night Markets at Indian Creek Plaza has grown into a permanent storefront. Smith was able to stay close to home by creating a store in the Oaks Brothers building.

"And it just kept getting bigger and bigger and we were making people enjoyed," Smith said.

Each seasoning has a unique kick that Smith creates himself, and he emphasizes that he personally tastes everything before it reaches customers.

"When I finally think it's good, I'll give it to friends and I'll say here try this out, give me your feedback," Smith said.

The shop doesn't just cater to meat lovers. Vegetarians can find specially crafted spice blends, and the store also offers herbal teas for those looking for non-culinary options.

Understanding the importance of community support, Smith has opened his doors for other spice businesses and has plans to expand his local enterprise..

"We do want to start eventually in the next year or two having cooking classes in here or in the common area," Smith said.

