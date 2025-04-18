Emmett Creamery building up a community scoop by scoop

EMMETT, Idaho — There's a new place in Emmett thats bringing families back downtown, scoop by scoop. For this week's Made in Idaho I'm checking out the Emmett Creamery.

"This little town has so much potential. Main Street has so many buildings on this strip without occupancy. Emmett needed something for all ages," explained Krista Oesterreich, owner of the Emmett Creamery.

Walking through the doors of the Emmett Creamery, you are greeted by the sweet aromas of freshly made waffle cones and ice cream with real local ingredients.

Krista explained, "We have a fresh banana in our chocolate-covered banana. Our strawberry puree is made in-house. Anything we can do to maximize that natural flavor content is what we want to reach."

Opening up in quiet downtown Emmett back in January, the shop made a lot of noise with the locals.

"Pretty freaking good ice cream. Probably the best ice cream in the world right here," exclaimed one guest.

The owner smiled, saying, "To see the amount of support in the middle of January from people who came out to have ice cream. We have had rainy days and snowy days, and customers still come in."

"We have this one couple that comes in all the time, and they always joke that it's their first time. And it's just a fun time with everybody," laughed Scooper Aiden Kitchen.

Another team member, Abby Lewis, added, "having them be able to come in and sit down, talk with other customers and other people, it joins the community together."

It's easy to say that Krista and her staff make everyone feel welcome.

"I want to make sure that they see my face and they know my family and they know that we are not some run-of-the-mill get them in, get them out," said Oesterreich.

Ashlynn Morris, another worker, praised her manager, saying, "Even though she owns the business, when she's out here, she scoops ice cream just like everyone else. Everyone is just very equal here."

Come this summer, Krista says they plan to be open all 7 days of the week, serving families a cool treat, scoop by scoop.

