Made in Idaho: Urban Soccer Park

BOISE, IDAHO — Fun fact for you, in case you didn't already know...soccer is the most popular sport in the world. In this week's Made in Idaho, we met with Urban Soccer Park, a local company showing us why the world loves the sport so much by putting mini-fields all over the country.

Why don't more Americans like soccer? Many say there's too much running around and not enough scoring. A small company in Boise has a solution.

"Urban Soccer Park, we build five a side soccer fields, about the size of basketball courts," said Urban Soccer Park Owner Josh Frazier.

A simple idea. Smaller fields, more scoring...a common sight outside of the U-S.

"About 20 years ago I played on my first field in Spain, a five-a-side field, very similar to this, and as I started coaching my daughters, I realized there was a shortage of fields here in the United States and the rest of the world has solved that answer with small-sided soccer so I thought we'd bring these small pitches here to the United States," said Frazier.

The dream became reality nearly five years ago when Urban Soccer Park opened up in Boise.

It first gained more attention around the country than here in the Gem State.

"So we were installing in New York, California, Texas, and then once we got sort of known here, we've done a lot of installs here in the Treasure Valley," said Frazier.

They've already done some huge projects, like installing one of their fields outside of Paypal Park, where Major League Soccer's San Jose Earthquakes play.

"This is a crown jewel of our fan zone now."

Or another project that had the company quite literally looking up.

"Probably the most unique place we've installed is in New York City on a rooftop. We did a two-field complex in partnership with Adidas," said Frazier.

But no matter how big the project, Frazier wanted to make sure it all starts in the Treasure Valley.

You may remember a story we recently aired featuring St. Mary's in Boise.

Urban Soccer Park's work here has made the small Catholic school a hub for community soccer.

"St. Mary's was absolutely the perfect project. We took an asphalt parking lot that they had been playing on for decades and we turned it into a beautiful green spot, a beautiful green soccer field for them to play on. That's exactly what we like to do is take underutilized spots and make them safe places to play," said Frazier.

And just like so many other Treasure Valley businesses, Urban Soccer Park keeps it local.

"The goal when we opened the company was to do everything here in Idaho and so everything you see here that's made out of metal, we make here in Boise or the greater Idaho area," said Frazier.

It sounds like a story we've heard so many times before from other Made in Idaho business owners, but Frazier moved his family to the Treasure Valley specifically to start Urban Soccer Park. There have been no regrets.

"It's awesome to be in Idaho. It's awesome to have a successful business here in Idaho. It's been great to bring my family here and raise my two girls and spend the time with my wife. It was a perfect choice to bring the business here and manufacture here," said Frazier.