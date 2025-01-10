Made in Idaho Ruby Bloom: Caldwell’s growing floral shop bringing joy, creativity, and quality to Idaho homes

CALDWELL, Idaho — In the heart of Caldwell, a local plant shop is on a mission to bring light, color, and life to Idaho homes. What started as a small dream in 2020 has since blossomed into something truly special.

Nearly five years ago, owner Valerie Hruza opened Ruby Bloom, naming the shop after her mother and honoring her father with the addition of Hello Norman, a home decor section filled with items designed to bring warmth and personality to every space.

After outgrowing her original storefront at Indian Creek Plaza, Hruza relocated Ruby Bloom just three blocks down. The new space allows for expansion and gives customers easier access to shop and explore.

"It’s just pure happiness," Payper Doores says, reflecting on the shop's growth and the joy it brings customers.

Amanda Bowdeh, a florist with 35 years of experience, was there during Ruby Bloom’s transition. She recalls how the move sparked curiosity in Caldwell, with more and more customers eager to discover what the shop was all about.

"I need to use that creativity. It’s like really valuable in my life," Bowdeh says, explaining how the shop allows her to express her passion and push creative boundaries.

Bowdeh, who has spent much of her career arranging traditional vase-style flowers, says Ruby Bloom has given her the freedom to explore more stylized arrangements with a nod to old-fashioned techniques.

"The last 20 to 25 years have been a lot of vase-style arrangements, and we’re getting into more stylized, but kind of an old-fashioned way," she adds.

For Pyper Doores, Ruby Bloom has been a true blessing. Growing up surrounded by plants and flowers, working with Hruza has transformed her life.

"It can make me cry. I love her so much. She treats me and everybody like we are number one," Doores says, her voice filled with emotion.

Doores also says the shop is filled with joy, a feeling that seems to resonate with the plants and flowers as they thrive.

"With our flowers and plants, we have 100% quality assurance. They have to be as beautiful as they can be, as fresh as they can be. We don’t sell it if it’s in my opinion, which I’m kind of picky when it comes to my plants. It has to look good to be out on the floor," Doores says, adding a personal touch to the shop’s commitment to excellence.