Made in Idaho: Radio Boise

BOISE, IDAHO — If you listen to the radio regularly, there's a chance you've come across a local station with tons of variety. In this week's Made in Idaho, Matt Sizemore is tuning you into how Radio Boise got its start!

You're tuned into 93.5 downtown Boise, 89.9 Treasure Valley, yes, we're talking Radio Boise, the station owned by the people, broadcasting for the people.

"Well it's a community radio station, it's a non-profit, and it's known as a free-form radio station meaning that we don't have any programming prescriptions from the outside. So basically we have 120-130 programmers who all do their own shows. They decide what they play, so that's what freeform is," said Radio Boise Program Director Wayne Birt.

But to really know Radio Boise, you've gotta turn back the dial by 20 years when planning first started to bring a community radio station to the City of Trees.

"2004, we started a webcast, which we still have, and then in 2008, we applied for the FCC license, it was granted to us, and we basically had two and a half years to raise quite a bit of money, so, that was a race," said Birt.

They finally flipped the switch in 2011, sending the sweet sounds of Radio Boise over the airwaves, remixing the local radio scene.

"Community radio in the radio landscape is the most democratic form of media that exists, and it exists because it really lacks middle people. It comes straight from members of the community. You can be high class, you can be someone that makes 15-thousand dollars a year. The idea of community radio is that everyone gets a voice," said Birt.

Owned by the same, every day people you'll be hearing through your speakers or headphones; we're talking police officers, nurses, construction workers, and maybe soon, local leaders.

"I can't say we've had Mayor McLean on yet, but this might be a recruitment pitch right now. That would be terrific," laughed Birt.

As a non-profit, Radio Boise is dependent on funding from the community and a few other sources, and they're always looking for those willing to help out! If you're interested in donating, or becoming a programmer, head to https://radioboise.org/.