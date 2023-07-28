Made in Idaho: Marin Boxing Academy

MERIDIAN, IDAHO — Signing up for a new gym can be intimidating, and even more so when thinking about joining one where combat sports are involved. But two Treasure Valley natives with huge fighting resumes were determined to open their own spot where anyone could come in, put on some gloves, and feel comfortable while learning one of the most popular sports in the world. In this week's Made in Idaho, we're stepping in the ring with Marin Boxing Academy.

It's safe to say that Treasure Valley native Daniel Marin is a boxing fan.

"Just my whole life, it was boxing, just everything I did was boxing, go to school, come home. It was just, it was always boxing," said Marin Boxing Academy Co-owner Daniel Marin.

Fellow Treasure Valley native Ryan Lanham also fell in love with boxing after trying out several other combat sports.

"When you're in sharing strikes and blood, sweat. There's just a level that you don't see in any other sport," said Marin Boxing Academy Co-owner Ryan Lanham.

Together, they opened Marin Boxing Academy where people of any skill level can train to be the best boxer they can be, as long as they take it seriously!

"A full service boxing first option for individuals that want to learn how to box, not just get a good workout in, not just compete, not just have a side hobby, but it's for everyone," said Lanham.

Daniel, who's also the head coach at his academy, has been boxing since he was a kid, and has learned under some of the best fighters the world has ever seen.

"One of my former boxing coaches was Fernando Vargas. He fought against, Shane Mosley, he fought against Oscar. He was in the Olympics in 96' with Floyd Mayweather. So I got a lot of knowledge from them. A lot of really just, just really cool techniques from them that I, that I brought here back," said Marin.

But despite the massive resume and accolades, I meant what I said about training any and all skill levels. From young kids trying out a new sport, to morning anchors in their post-30's looking to see if they've still got some athlete in them.

"They come in and we adjust, like if they're brand new, we'll adjust the levels until eventually they're ready to compete," said Marin.

And making sure to build a sense of community within the bigger community.

"They build relationships and community within the gym and so to be able to provide that space for people, it's pretty great," said Marin.

But unlike that gym membership you may have signed up for at the beginning of the year and never use, they'll hold you accountable!

"If people don't come in for a week, we reach out to them, if people don't come in for two weeks, we actually text them. Where are you at? Our differentiators; we don't want people signing up and they're not training," said Lanham.

Though Daniel technically started his academy in 2015, it wasn't until February of 2022 that he teamed up with Ryan to open up their current location on Locust Grove. They started with 15 students. Today? They have over 200 regulars.

"As big as it is, as quickly as it's growing, it's very quickly becoming too small, which is a really good problem, and we're so excited we have the opportunity to need more space," said Lanham.

The two are incredibly proud of their Made in Idaho boxing academy, and proud to have opened it where they both were raised. And for Daniel, he's ecstatic knowing he's made his family name proud.

"It was a beautiful experience to be able to do this because, you know, I brought my dad in for the first time when we first got the building and for him to see his name raised up high. I think that's what every everybody aspires to, to just make your parents proud. And that was just one of the highlights for me," said Marin.