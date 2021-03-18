MADE IN IDAHO: Local artist draws national attention to Boise's art scene

BOISE, Idaho -- Earlier this month, Idaho News 6 introduced you to local cartoonist Ashley Dreyfus, who's artwork will soon be in the hands of millions of beer drinkers across the country after she created the winning design in Pabst Blue Ribbon's annual can art contest.

But Dreyfus has been putting Boise's art scene on the map long before this, telling Idaho News 6, "When I graduated high school [5 years ago] I knew this is what I wanted to do, it's something that I live and breathe every single day."

The multimedia artist has been making her mark for the last several years by creating visuals for well-known entities like Verizon Wireless, Urban Outfitters, and even the band Phish, all from right here in the City of Trees. "Being an artist in Boise is just such an honor," she says.

Her signature artwork is a line of colorful characters that Dreyfus affectionately dubs her "alter egos": "I consider them as a part of me, definitely on brand." The characters are drawn in bright, eye-catching colors, and are purposely gender less and ageless. She says, "They just kind of hang out and experience the world through their own eyes, and believe in equality and enjoying time with each other." You can catch the characters doing all kinds of things on Dreyfus' daily Instagram posts, including dreaming about pie.

If the colorful characters look familiar, it may be because you've spotted them at one popular outdoor Boise art display. "When I was 18," Dreyfus says, "my first opportunity to go out and present my art was through Freak Alley Gallery. I was able to have this giant stretch of wall to just go crazy with." She currently has two murals on display at the outdoor art gallery, which is located between 8th and 9th Streets and Bannock and Idaho in downtown Boise. She also posts daily to her colorful Instagram page.

It's the vibrant alter egos that will catapult this Idaho artist onto the national stage this fall, as tens of millions of cans of PBR are set to be emblazoned with the artist's work. "To see my art on 30 million cans, it was just mind blowing and unreal and something I never thought I could accomplish in my life," Dreyfus recalls.

Her winning design features a pair of alter egos living out her interpretation of life during the pandemic. "...At home, playing with their animals, listening to music, and kind of imagining where they would rather be than at home."

If you're interested in checking out Dreyfus' artwork up close and personal, the Flying M coffee shop in downtown Boise is featuring Dreyfus in an art show for the entire month of March. You can purchase original works by Dreyfus at the Flying M show, or by visiting her website.