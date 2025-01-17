Made In Idaho: Idaho Livin apparel

BOISE, Idaho — “Idaho’s just got something really special about it,” said Jackson Stutzman, the co-owner of Idaho Livin.

Drawing inspiration from our state’s mountains, animals and nature, the owners of ‘Idaho Livin’ create unique, quality clothing for locals to wear with pride.

“So we’re trying to embody that with what we’re doing,” said Stutzman.

Born and raised in Twin Falls, Jackson Stutzman tells me his business partner and longtime friend Jonas created their logo, “So we take the ‘L’ in ‘livin’ and make it in the state of Idaho, and that we got our start. So we started selling that on hoodies and T-shirts and people started buying the crap out of it.”

The team noticed a demand for quality apparel products here in Idaho. When COVID hit, they decided to go full-time, printing and embroidering products in their garage.

“It was just like ‘hey let’s go for this full time and see what we can do!’,” said Stutzman.

A few years later, they added more employees, moved into a new warehouse space near the airport, and started selling to other store fronts across the state.

“And slowly just over the past 6 years just expanded and came out with new logos, and whatever we can think of that people are going to like,” said Stutzman.

Their designs range from the classic logo, to Idaho’s state flower and motto, to Jackson’s first ever trophy.

“Pretty much one day we’re just sitting in our office and he’s mounted in there and our designer was sitting next to me and I was like ‘hey, could you draw him?,’ Yeah so that one is done really well for us. It’s a real Idaho shot elk behind that design,” said Stutzman.

In the Treasure Valley, you can find Idaho Livin in Scheels and at the Warehouse Food Hall Downtown. And in the Webb Landscape and Visitor Center in Twin Falls. They are also featured in 44 degrees North in McCall.