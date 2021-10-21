Made in Idaho: Hello Honey adds pop and pizzazz to events

BOISE, Idaho — COVID-19 has pushed many events outside and turned traditionally large gatherings into more intimate affairs.

Hello Honey Events is a company that can elevate any event - using only balloons. With just a balloon garland as a backdrop, what starts as a simple dining room is transformed into a dinner party.

Friends Molly Adame and Sarah Litten have only been in business a few weeks and already, they're blowing up!

"It definitely takes practice I've been doing balloons for my daughter's birthdays for the last few years," said Adame.

"When we come and install it’s usually above and beyond what [our clients] are thinking. So that makes us extremely happy." Sarah Litten

They install balloons for birthdays and weddings, baby showers, birthday parties - just to name a few.

The ladies of Hello Honey say these days, celebrating life's milestones is important, especially after a year that had many of us feeling a bit - deflated.

"Everyone is looking for more normalcy back in their life," said Adame.

Want to order a balloon garland? Just visit their Instagram.