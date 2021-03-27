Made in Idaho: Decked helps truck owners organize their gear safely and securely

KETCHUM, Idaho — Decked is a company that started in Ketchum about ten years ago, this company builds weatherproof drawers that fit in the back of truck beds.

"It has a 2,000-pound payload on the deck, these two full-length drawers pull out and these doors give you full access to all your tools and all your gear," said Greg Randolph of Decked.

Decked gives truck owners a place to store valuables in a container out of sight and securely in truck beds, the company refers to this system as a mobile Fort Knox.

“Firearms, fishing gear and expensive power whatever you are carrying around it stays safe," said Randolph. "It’s out of the elements and also people can’t just break in and steal your stuff."

This means that people who use their truck for work don't have to unload their truck at the end of every shift, people can customize their system and install it themselves.

"You put it together and it merely attaches to the tie downs in your bed," said Randolph. "So you don’t have to go around drilling holes, you don’t need to be an expert fabricator in other words."

Decked also builds their drawers with recycled material made in the United States, they use high-density polyethylene plastic or HDPE to make their product in an environmentally friendly way.

In Idaho, we like to work hard, but we also like to play hard and the Decked system helps outdoor adventurists store their gear, it makes sense that this company originated in Sun Valley.

“Idaho and the Wood River Valley is no stranger to innovation," said Randolph. "This is an Idaho-made product for Idahoans that was born and bred here.”

