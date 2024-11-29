Made in Idaho: Chippy Door antiques, local products, and candles all in one Downtown Caldwell business

CALDWELL, Idaho — A small vintage antique business in Downtown Caldwell has opened its doors to other local businesses. After outgrowing their first store and seeing their impact, they decided to expand and create their own scented crafts.

After hitting it off 8 years ago at a vintage show, Jackie Guthrie and Jeanette Purdy decided to start a business together in Downtown Caldwell called Chippy Door that sells vintage antiques, local crafts & wares, and their top-selling candles.

"We've been pickers for a long time and that's all we did was go picking and sell vintage upcycle items. We made a little bit of things but once we moved out here to Caldwell and got our own shop, we had to introduce the retail element," said Chippy Door Business Owner Jeanette Purdy.

Taking its name from the first item sold in the store... Chippy Door decided to expand its inventory.

With business booming after the new push into retail and opening its doors to local vendors, Chippy Door realized its personalized crafts were quickly selling out, so it was once again time for a new expansion. That meant putting candles back on the menu.

"We have a coconut soy wax that we use... We can control the ingredients that go into the candles. That was important to us because if they are going to be in your home... you want them to be clean," said Purdy.

After outgrowing their first shop they saw the impact they were having in their community.

"We never knew we were going to outgrow it. It was literally 300 square feet maybe 280. We just had huge community support and our customers kept coming back," said Chippy Door owner Jackie Guthrie.

"We just kept... you know... including more local vendors," said Guthrie.

They understand the struggles of starting small, and they want to lend a helping hand to those just getting started in the industry.

"There's something special about buying local. You buy something that someone has made or put the time and effort to flip and paint," said Guthrie.

And Chippy says they aren't going anywhere their goal is to stay in Caldwell as the city grows... and possibly host classes opening the doors to many more.

"You're not just helping our store, you are helping their families. It's nice to have the money stay local," said Guthrie.