Made in Idaho: Camille Beckman

EAGLE -

"I started the Camile Beckman company when I was sitting on a wonderful island in a chair in Greece so I was sitting there watching the waves go back and forth, and I wanted to move back to Idaho and start something that a family could do together," says Susan Camille Beckman Roghani.

Inspiration received by 27-year-old Susan Camille Beckman in 1984 who then decided it was time to return to her roots in Weiser, Idaho.

"So I didn't have a husband, I didn't have anything, but I really wanted to go back and create something that could be something," says Susan.

And that she did, starting out in a small shack in Weiser. Hiring 25 women within just a few years to help out with what started as a dried flower wreath company.

Fast forward to 1989 when Susan gave birth to her daughter Roshan rekindling her childhood love of making soaps and lotions, eventually becoming the trademark of Camille Beckman.

"The success of Camille Beckman initially came from our Camille and our French Vanilla hand cream, and these little hand-tied rose buds," says Susan’s daughter Roshan.

Which continue to guide the companies prosperity and indelibility.

"Those single fragrance flowers have a tremendous longevity. As people get older, when they smell those flowers, it takes them right home," says Susan.

The thought process behind the rosebuds, creating a job for a woman so she was still able to stay home and raise children.

A thoughtful idea that helps keep many employees, like Dorothy Franklin, happy and around for years.

"I love it here," says Dorothy.

But it isn't just the fine run company that keeps the employees around, it's also a strong belief in the efficacy of the Camille Beckman products.

"I know the ingredients and I know that everything I put on my body is not gonna harm me in any way," says Dorothy.

A claim Susan's daughter and now Vice President of Camille Beckman says the company puts above all else.

"There's just so many products in the world, and I feel like I don't want to just add another product just for the sake of making money, and I think that's been the difference from the beginning of Camille Beckman," says Roshan Roghani-Ishaq.

Along with the fact that the owners of the company are involved in every step of the creation process.

"It's hard not to be involved because I just think as a company that's so critical to what we do. We want to make something with love," says Roshan.

Keeping both production and packaging of all their products in their Eagle facility.

"We still utilize hand labeling, it's a lost art, but we love it for that reason. Every single tube of Camille Beckman that you purchase is hand labeled by Laura."

Creating a future of women who are happier and healthier.

"The details are made by women, from the label to the rosebud, to, and then it goes to them," says Roshan.

All made in Idaho.