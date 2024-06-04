Machete-wielding Ontario man resists taser, runs from police

ONTARIO, Oregon — 37-year-old Juan Manual Martinez of Ontario, Oregon is wanted in Malheur County after officers encountered him on June 2 at 8:31 am.

Martinez was reported to police for damaging a fence at the intersection of E. Idaho Ave and N. Oregon St. When officers found him, he fled the scene and escaped from officers. Shortly after, Martinez was contacted again near the initial location of the report.

When officers re-encountered Martinez, he was holding a machete to his chin. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation eventually deploying a taser and a bean bag round to subdue Martinez, both of which were unsuccessful.

Martinez fled the scene again, this time avoiding officers and making his escape. He currently has multiple active warrants and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you encounter Martinez, please contact the Malheur County Dispatch at 541-473-5125.