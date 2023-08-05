Watch Now
Luke Bryan abruptly cancels his concert at the Ford Idaho Center

Luke Bryan performs during day three at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the United Center in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Posted at 3:26 PM, Aug 05, 2023
Artist Luke Bryan has announced that he will be canceling his August 5th show at the Ford Center in Nampa, Idaho.

The country singer is taking a break to allow his voice to heal at the advisement of doctors. This follows a postponed concert in Salt Lake City just a day before, on August 4.

In response to the cancellation, the Boise Hawks have announced they will be hosting a Luke Bryan night at Memorial Stadium on August 5th.

