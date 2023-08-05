Luke Bryan abruptly cancels his concert at the Ford Idaho Center

Artist Luke Bryan has announced that he will be canceling his August 5th show at the Ford Center in Nampa, Idaho.

Dear Boise fans – this is so hard for me to do but I am going to have to cancel my show on August 5th at Ford Center. Under the advisement of doctors I need another day to rest my voice and get better. There is nothing that I love more than to play live shows and I am so… — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) August 5, 2023

The country singer is taking a break to allow his voice to heal at the advisement of doctors. This follows a postponed concert in Salt Lake City just a day before, on August 4.

In response to the cancellation, the Boise Hawks have announced they will be hosting a Luke Bryan night at Memorial Stadium on August 5th.