Lucky Peak Nursery seed sale to improve wildlife habitat

Boise, (ID) - With the change of seasons, comes new plant life. Treasure Valley residents were invited to take home surplus seeds today from the Boise National Forest's Lucky Peak Nursery.

The surplus seedling sale offered native plants like sagebrush, ponderosa pine, and Douglas fir seedlings.

The goal of the seed sale is to encourage homeowners to enhance forests on their properties while improving wildlife habitat.

Haley Smith, the Lucky Peak Nursery Manager, says many people are using the seeds to grow windbreaks especially people who were impacted by fires.

Each year, the lucky peak nursery produces more than 3 million trees and shrubs.

These seedlings are used for public land reforestation in the intermountain west disturbed by wildfires and timber harvests.

