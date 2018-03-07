Lt. Gov. Brad Little files official candidacy for governor

BOISE, Idaho - Lt. Gov. Brad Little, R-Idaho, filed his official candidacy for governor Wednesday with the Secretary of State's office.

Supporters, including former Idaho Governor Phil Batt, marched behind Little into the Statehouse.

The deadline for all candidates to file for the May 15 primary election is March 9.

"I'm very happy with what's taking place in Idaho right now," Little said. "We've got a lot of work to do. We've got a lot of improvements to make in education, in better jobs, but the table is set for great progress going forward, and I'm really excited about it."

Little faces U.S. Congressman Raul Labrador and Boise businessman Tommy Ahlquist in the May 15 GOP primary election.