Lowe Family Farmstead opens this weekend

Lowe Family Farmstead
Design of the Lowe Family Farmstead corn maze, 2023. Courtesy: Lowe Family Farmstead
Posted at 10:22 AM, Sep 13, 2023
KUNA, Idaho — The Lowe Family Farmstead is opening up for the season on Saturday, September 16.

A number of Fall attractions return this year, including a corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayride, flower field and much more.

The Farmstead also offers "unforgettable experiences" like Grandparents Day, which will kick off the opening on Saturday, offering grandparents free admission. Other "unforgettable experiences" include CANDY CANNON BLAST! and Feed the Bees.

The Farmstead will be open until October 30, and is closed on Sundays. Prices start at $21.99 on the weekends.

For more information, you can visit their website.

