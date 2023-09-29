Lowe Family Farmstead offers a place for families to make memories this fall

The Lowe Family Farmstead offers so many attractions for kids to enjoy with activities to burn off energy, experience farm life and they can even enter the dragon.

A huge dragon named Rusty provides an interactive place for kids to explore with strobe lights and smoke, that was definitely a big hit. But, it's just one of the fun things to do on the farm where parents won't have to worry about their kids being bored.

"Definitely not, there is so much to do," said Erin Larson, who brought their one and a half year baby Hudson. "He can't do a lot of stuff here, but if you have a couple kids a little bit older you will have plenty do to for hours."

The Farmstead celebrates fall harvest, the pumpkins are huge and they come in a variety of different colors as Hilary Lowe told us this was their best crop yet.

"It is just a perfect combination of the weather and our attention and timing with the field," said Lowe. "We are celebrating people enjoying agriculture in Idaho."

They also feature a 13-acre corn maze that is divided into two different phases. It got nominated for best corn maze in the country last year and this year's theme is Land That I Love.

"That’s near and dear to our heart as farmers, it’s something that we care for and love," said Lowe. "So it’s fun to invite people out, we also love the freedoms that we enjoy in our country and we want to pay homage to that."

The Farmstead also provides a perfect setting to make fall memories and the Larson family looks forward to coming to the farm for years to come as their baby Hudson grows like the crops.

"That's very important," said Erin. "That's one of our goals is to make sure he enjoys his childhood and we can spend good quality time together as family and this is the best place to do it man."

The Farmstead is open Monday through Thursday from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. with Tuesday offering discounted tickets. Season passes are also available as the venue will be open until October 30.

Friday and Saturday hours run from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and they also have special events on these days with this weekend featuring touch a tractor.