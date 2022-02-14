Love is in the air — and it smells like French fries

BOISE, Idaho — This Valentine’s Day, the Idaho Potato Commission wants you to think outside the chocolate box and get your Valentine what they really want: Frites by Idaho.

"Frites is the French word for fries," said Jamey Higham, president of the Idaho Potato Commission.

This may seem like a joke, but Higham said not only is this for real, Frites by Idaho was years in the making.

Forget love language - everyone has a spud language.

The Commission has an Online potato shop and that’s where you can buy a limited edition, 1.7-ounce bottle of Frites - for only a $1.89 - about the cost of a large fry.

According to a recent national survey by Pollfish, 90% of Americans find the smell of French fries irresistible.

Frites by Idaho is made from distilled Idaho potatoes and essential oils.

So, ditch the candy hearts and gift the heavenly scent of crispy, golden fries. Because the way to anyone’s heart is actually through their stomach.

At the time this article was posted, Frites was sold out due to high demand.