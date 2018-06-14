BOISE, ID - This Friday and Saturday, two big events in downtown Boise will impact traffic.

“The Road to X Games” is happening in and around Rhodes Skate Park and 1555 West Front Street and, in a related event, Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing will be taking place at CenturyLink Arena, a few blocks away. At about the same time, the Boise Pridefest is happening in and around Cecil D. Andrus Park.

For “The Road to X Games” several downtown streets were closed Tuesday evening of this week, and won’t be reopened until Sunday afternoon.

They are:

S. 15th Street -- Closed from W. River Street to W. Grove Street.

W. Grand Avenue -– Closed between S. 14th Street and S. 15th Street.

S. 16th Street and S. Americana Blvd -- Closed between W. Grove Street and W. River Street.

W. Front Street -- Closed between S. 14th Street and S. 16th Street.

On Friday and Saturday, there will also be lane closures/shoulder closures on the I-184 connector inbound and outbound, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.



On Friday, from 12 noon to 10 p.m., drivers will experience intermittent traffic interruptions on Capitol Blvd. at Front Street as participants in the Harley Davison Hooligan Race enter CenturyLink Arena from Grove Street.

Drivers are urged to avoid Capitol Blvd during this time, police said.

On Friday, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Race participants will be staged on Grove St. -- which will be closed from Capitol to 6th St. (the Basque Block).

As far as parking for the “Road to X Games,”

There will be shuttle pick-ups Friday and Saturday at:

•Ann Morrison Park near Americana entrance

•Ann Morrison Park on the west side of the park playground

•The City-owned Park and Ride lot at the corner of Fairview and 25th Street

Additional parking will be available on Saturday, June 16, in the St. Luke’s parking lot at 688 Americana Boulevard and at the Northwest Bank Building at 1750 Front Street. Both lots will be available on Saturday only and are close enough to the park to walk.

Shuttle Times:

•On Friday, June 15, shuttles will operate from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

•On Saturday, June 16, shuttles will operate from 9:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

•Shuttles will depart from pick-up locations approximately every 15-20 minutes

•All shuttles will be white or blue with Boise City logos and identifying placards on passenger side doors

•Shuttles will arrive and pick up near Rhodes Skate Park on Front Street between 16th and 17th Street.

There is a designated location on 17th Street near the park which will be signed for Ride Share and Taxi pick-up and drop-offs.

Drivers should plan to head north on 17th Street and pull over to the right curb to let passengers in or out safely.

There will be bike parking between Front and Grove on 16th Street, (across from Fire Station 5) on Friday, June 15 and Saturday, June 16. Police are warnings bicyclists that, for safety reasons, bikes are not allowed on the shuttles.

ADA Accessible parking spaces will be available in the Foerstel lot at 249 S.16th Street, near Rhodes Skate Park, on both Friday and Saturday.

From Friday at 9 a.m. to 12 noon Sunday, the Boise Pridefest will be held in Cecil D. Andrus Park, across the street from the Statehouse.

Street around the park will be closed for this event, including:

W. Jefferson St. –- Closed from 6th Street to 8th Street.

W. Bannock St. -- Closed from 6th to N. Capitol Blvd.

N. Capitol Blvd -- Closed from Bannock to W. Jefferson.

From Saturday at 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., traffic restrictions will be in place for streets one block around the parade route. The parade runs from N. 6th Street, down W. Bannock Street to 12th Street, over to W. Jefferson Street, up to N. 6th Street and back to W. Bannock St.

