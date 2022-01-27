Lost Grove Brewing earns the distinction as the only B-Corp brewery in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Lost Grove Brewing opened its doors in 2017, but as the calendar entered 2022, this local craft brewery earned the distinction as one of just 19 B-Corp breweries in the country.

For profit-businesses can get this designation by using their business as a force for good and now Lost Grove is the only B-Corp brewery in Idaho.

"With a B-Corp it looks at the entire business how we treat our employees, what we do for our community and where we source our products from," said owner Jacob Black.

Every month Lost Grove Brewing holds their powerful pints dedicated to local non-profits to help them raise money and this month they are supporting the Meridian Canine Rescue.

“I think one of the big things with the powerful pints is being able to spread the word," said Black. "We don’t necessarily have a ton of financial backing to give to non-profits, we do what we can, but we do have a decent reach to an audience."

Lost Grove has also been involved with several other unique projects as they were one of four breweries to participate in brewing beer from wastewater after it got treated through a scientific process.

They have also been a partner in the Works Progress Administration Brewery, an initiative started by the owners of the Bittercreek Ale House, this past fall Plant to Protect Indian Pale Ale was brewed at Lost Grove, and that beer benefits the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley.

“It’s a fun collaborative effort those guys have a really similar mission and model to Lost Grove Brewing as we are all really like-minded people," said Black. "We want to give back to the community and do what we can to bring people together for a common good."

After all Jacob Black grew up in Boise and he learned his craft working at Payette Brewery Company, but when he started his own venture a close friend thought Lost Grove's business plan resembled a B-Corp and now it is.

“As far as what it means for us, it is kind of a stamp of approval that we are doing it right," said Black. "We are hopefully making a difference in our community, giving back and it allows us to move in the right direction as we grow as an industry."

Black did tell us his businesses have had to endure tough times during the pandemic, but he has seen the effects in other industries as well so this past summer they opened up the parking lot for live music to help the local cultural scene rebound as well.