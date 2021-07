BOISE, Idaho — If you're looking for a new furry friend, the Idaho Humane Society is hosting an adoption event to remove barriers to get pets into homes.

Cats can be adopted for free on July 15 at the Bird Street Adoption Campus. Dogs are heavily discounted for $50 from July 16 through July 18 at the Bird Street Adoption Campus.

Since June 1, IHS says it has adopted out 764 pets and more are coming in daily needing new homes. You can see all the adoptable pets on the IHS website.