Long empty downtown Boise office space to convert to small condos

BOISE, Idaho — This story was originally published by Don Day in BoiseDev.

The Aspen Lofts building sprouted up along Front St. in Downtown Boise in 2009, bringing a new 17-story building to the downtown skyline.

In the years since, the building has sold all its condos, leased its ground floor office space and filled up its integrated parking garage. But the project’s second floor has remained vacant ever since.

That second floor has long been marketed for office space, with a set of suites available in the 5,162 square foot space just above the Front St. leadup to the I-184 Connector. The space still looks like it did when construction wrapped up, with exposed concrete walls and bare floors.

Now, a new plan is taking shape.

Trade Winds of Idaho principal Steve Martinez applied with the City of Boise to revamp the second floor for a set of six condo homes. Martinez’s 851 Front LLC acquired the site from a firm controlled by Boise entrepreneur Larry Williams late last year.

The building permit shows a $700,000 renovation project will remove some existing infrastructure on the second floor and make way for the condos. Marketing materials indicate the condos will range from a 438 square foot studio to an 876 square foot one-bedroom unit, with the sales price “starting at $525,000.” A floor plan shows a set of four one-bedroom units and two studios.

The new studio project will sit above existing retail and office space on the first floor and two levels of parking on the third and fourth floors. Views are primarily of the Boise Centre building across Front St.