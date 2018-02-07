Lockdown at Mountain Home Air Force Base caused by false report of shots fired

6:47 AM, Feb 7, 2018
The Mountain Home Air Force Base says false reports of shots fired caused a lockdown early this morning. 

The lockdown was put in place around 4 a.m. after an active shooter incident was reported.

Security forces investigated and discovered reports of shots fired were false.  The lockdown was lifted around 6 a.m.

The report of shots fired came from what somebody heard during a training exercise.  Officials at the base say somebody misinterpreted that as a "real world event".

The base announced yesterday the 366th Fighter Wing would be conducting 24-hour training today through Friday to prepare for real world contingencies.  That notice also said Mountain Home residents might hear increased noise during the training.  

 

