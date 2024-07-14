Locals react to Trump assassination attempt

BOISE, ID — After an assassination attempt on Saturday afternoon, former president Donald Trump released the following statement:

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."

Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador released the following statement:

"Let us join today as Americans in praying for President Donald Trump and our nation. We cannot let our country be torn apart by political violence or disregard for the principles that make our Republic great. We owe it to those who have sacrificed so much for our nation, to preserve our freedoms for the next generation and generations to come. We must rededicate ourselves to civility even in the midst of passionate disagreement."

Ada County Commissioner Rod Beck also released the following statement:

“No matter your political beliefs or which candidate you support, what happened today in Pennsylvania is utterly unacceptable. We are relieved that former President Donald Trump is reportedly in stable condition. The swift and effective response by the Secret Service and law enforcement was commendable. We encourage everyone to take this moment to reflect on the state of our nation and consider how we can work together to peacefully address and mend the issues within our system. Our prayers are with President Trump’s family, and we wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

The National Sherriffs' Association also released a statement regarding the shooting on Saturday night.

"The National Sheriffs’ Association strongly condemns the violence that took place today in Pennsylvania during a rally for former President Trump. Violence has no place in our political discourse, and political violence of any kind is never acceptable. Regardless of where individuals or groups of people sit on the political spectrum, an attack on a former President, sitting president, or nominee for the Presidency is an attack on American democracy and the very foundation with which this country was built."