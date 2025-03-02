Locals promote education and prevention during Brain Injury Awareness Month

MERIDIAN, Idaho — March is Brain Injury Awareness Month.

“Brain injuries affect so much more than just your cognition,” said Nia Mostacero, an Air Force Veteran and brain injury survivor.

Mostacero uses her life experience and pageant platform to bring awareness to brain injuries and their long-term effects.

“I advocate for early detection, treatment, and a cure, so that future generations can thrive and survive a world without Dementias,” said Mostacero. “Even if I can just touch one person with my words, that’s what makes a difference."

Advocating for those in need and volunteering in the community comes easy to Mostacero as she spent many years serving our country.

“I’m very connected to the veteran population obviously because I served 23 years in the Air Force, however, I sustained brain injuries through domestic violence, and so my passion is child abuse because that is how I sustained [my injuries],” explained Mostacero.

Thankfully, there are resources for Idahoans. The Brain Injury Alliance of Idaho promotes awareness, understanding, and prevention of brain injury through support, advocacy, and education.

“We do mostly referrals and support and recommendations of where to get specific help with the neurologist and a physical therapist,” said Terry Kirtz, Brain Injury Association of Idaho, Board Member.

Terry Kirtz has advocated for survivors during Brain Injury Awareness Day (March 5) in Washington, D.C.

She encourages survivors and their family and friends to get involved with local support groups to learn more.

One thing she wishes more people understood is that there's a difference between acquired brain injury and traumatic brain injury.

Traumatic brain injury is a force outside your head. By contrast, acquired brain injuries include stroke, Dementia, [and] meningitis."

Although the injuries are different by nature, they often share similar symptoms.

During March, you can do your part by familiarizing yourself with local awareness groups or by doing simple but important actions like wearing helmets while biking, skiing, or riding a motorcycle.