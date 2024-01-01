Local woman has a chance to win $1 million in Times Square

Boise resident Lora-Lee Casady is spending New Year's in New York City where she has a chance to become the first millionaire of 2024.

Casady was one of nearly 70 thousand Idaho entrants who entered the contest. The lucky Idaho Powerball player is now one of 5 nationwide finalists participating in the New Year's event. By the end of the celebrations in Times Square, one of them will be a millionaire.

As a finalist, Casady has already won a VIP trip to New York City, including hotel accommodations, airfare, meals and a VIP experience at Times Square for New Year's Eve.

To find out if Casady will be returning to Boise as a millionaire, make sure to tune into Idaho News 6 at 10 pm on Dec. 31st where we will be covering the event.