Local woman found dead after being run over by postal truck

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — This article was written by Eric Grossarth of East Idaho News.

A local woman was found dead after being run over by a postal truck in Bonneville County Monday evening.

Hailey C. Queen, 25, was near her apartment on Barberry Lane just outside of Idaho Falls when the U.S. Postal Service truck struck her. When emergency responders arrived they found Queen unresponsive underneath the truck. She was dead by the time first responders could free her, according to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office news release.

“Inclement weather conditions at the time of the incident were a factor,” the sheriff’s office said in the news release. “Deputies are still investigating several of the circumstances of this incident to determine how Ms. Queen died and the circumstances the led to her being in the roadway.”

A USPS spokesman told EastIdahoNews.com the postal service is fully cooperating with the investigation.

“The U.S. Postal Service extends deep sympathy to the family and friends of the pedestrian who passed away yesterday,” the USPS spokesman said in a statement.

