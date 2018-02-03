Local vineyard hope warm weather continues

This warmer weather must be confusing for all the plants. So what does it mean for crops like Idaho's wine grapes?

"This season we are coming off a recovery from last season," said Mike Williamson, Partner with the Williamson Orchard and Vineyard.

The Williamson Orchards and Vineyards lost 95 percent of their production last year. The company was founded in 1998 and is known for producing award-winning wine. This year they are hoping for an early bloom.

"An early bloom can cause an early ripening later on. Which can help us to bring our product to the market soon," said Williamson.

Chief Meteorologist Scott Dorval said we are in the middle of winter and anything can happen.

"To get an early bloom is to not get a late season freeze and that doesn't come until March or April. Time will tell," said Dorval.

He added the Treasure Valley still has the opportunity to see several waves of cold air before the end of winter. Williamson said as long as the temperature doesn't drop to below negative six they should be fine.

They have learned how to weather the storm from past weather patterns over the years.

"What we have sprinklers installed underneath our trees that raise the temperatures, and you can gain some protection from the frost from that. There are wind machines that we put out in our orchids that will mix the warm and cold air," Williamson added.

Williamson is predicting an early bloom and booming business.

