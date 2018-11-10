Meridian, ID - Veteran's Day is right around the corner, and to honor those who served, Touchmark Retirement Community and Keystone Hospice treated local veterans and their families to a lunch, pinning ceremony, and special performance.

One US Army veteran says he found the gathering particularly meaningful.

"There's a difficult to describe feeling of camaraderie that we've all done something for the protection of the nation," said Chadwick Bolender, U.S. Army Veteran.

After a lunch that consisted of pastrami sandwiches and beer, the Amity Elementary School Choir surprised the veterans with songs intended to honor their service.

The veterans were asked to stand for their corresponding service branch as the 5th and 6th graders sung verses that honored their individual efforts.