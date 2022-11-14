Local Veteran, Paralympic Gold Medalist shares story for Veteran's Day

BOISE, Idaho — Friday, November 11th was Veteran’s Day. It’s an ever-important reminder to support our Vets and the organizations that provide lifetime aid to them and their families.

Idaho News 6 spoke to one local Veteran who is not only a decorated U.S. Marine but a Paralympic Gold Medalist.

It’s hard to keep up with Josh Sweeney. Even after he lost both legs, his athletic achievements and positive outlook have only accelerated. Sweeney was on deployment in Afghanistan in 2009 when he stepped on an IED.

Recovering in the hospital, Sweeney says the Semper Fi & America’s Fund was there, almost immediately.

“Honestly they kinda came to me as soon as I was injured and said, ‘How can we help.’”

The Fund helped Sweeney recover and was instrumental in getting him the gear necessary to pursue his Paralympic goals.

And, speaking of goals, in 2014 it was Sweeney who scored the winning goal for the US National Sled Hockey Team. He was also a member of the 2022 Nordic Ski Team in Beijing.



“I feel like they’re constantly checking on me, making sure that I’m doing okay. Even more then what they provided to me, is what they provided for my family."



Now, for the eleventh consecutive year, the Bob and Renee Parsons Foundation and Parsons Xtreme Golf will partner with the Semper Fi and America’s Fund to support the Double Down for Veteran’s Match Campaign, matching every donation made to the fund dollar-for-dollar up to ten million dollars.

Supporting Veterans like Sweeney who already gave so much and still have so much left to give.

If you would like to donate, the Veteran’s Match Campaign runs from now until December 31st, 2022. Click here to donate.

