Local tree lots make it convenient to find the perfect Christmas Tree

BOISE, Idaho — Sweetpeas Christmas Trees off Hill road is a family affair that has been going strong for 13 years as they make it their mission to help local families celebrate Christmas.

“My parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles started it so our team ranges from age one to 81 at this point," said Zach Smith. "We had a recent loss that was really hard, but it has brought the family together and our customers have supported us and reached out.”

An example of this is the Grinch who shows up a couple of times a year to make searching for a tree more enjoyable.

"The Grinch came as a customer one year we thought it was awesome so my aunt connected with him and asked him if he would come back," said Smith. "For the last several years he would come back a day or two dressed as the Grinch."

Sweetpeas gets their trees from Noble Mountain Tree Farm in Salem, Oregon. The family hauls the trees back here to Idaho and they have trees ranging from five to 20 feet tall.

"We got our first load which was around 300 and those are already gone," said Smith. "This year with our suppliers there was a shortage of trees seven-eight."

Prices have steadily increased from the supplier as people can expect to pay more for their trees no matter where they get them this year.

"I would say they have incrementally increased especially in the last three years," said Smith. "We’ve had to adjust a little bit because the cost to us has adjusted."

But if you are looking for a perfect tree one of the easiest options includes a trip to a local vendor, just don't wait too long.

"We are doing the best we can to add more supply, but they are going quick," said Smith. "I think the smartest move is to act quickly we will have them here as long as we have them, but when we are out we are out."

If it comes down to it Sweetpeas could make another trip out to Oregon and we have also heard on the radio that Zamzows is spreading the same message to buy your Christmas tree sooner rather than later.

Another option for families is going into the Boise National Forest and cutting down a tree more information can be found here, people also need to securely tie down their Christmas trees.