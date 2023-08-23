Local three-day sale returns to Eagle to raise funds for Kenyan teens

EAGLE, Idaho — The Two-Mustard Seeds event is about to begin in Eagle.

This event is a 3-day sale where you can shop for clothes, furniture, jewelry, and more.

"This is our tenth year of operation and the sale will be this weekend, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. We're trying to get all the items prepared and ready so we can have lots of shoppers come and buy them up,” says Arlene Hardy, the Vice President of Expansion International.

Two Mustard Seeds was created in 2013 to help teens from the African country of Kenya attend high school, by price-matching the money they raise with a church in Kenya.

“The Two Mustard Seeds represent a matching scholarship program, so one mustard seed we provide, and the other is provided by a church in Kenya. These are the kids that are the most needy that would not be able to complete school without it,” says Marietta Thompson, Medicine and Mission Director for Expansion International.

The sale has a wide array of shoes, clothes, home goods, jewelry, purses, and other great deals. The sale runs from Thursday to Saturday, with Saturday's prices being half off.

“As you see behind me, all the clothes, they're very well organized into different sections. We have a lot of White House Black Market, LuLulemon, and other high-end designers,” says Hardy.

Last year around $32 thousand was raised, and this year they plan to raise even more.

With hopes of raising at least $40 thousand, all going towards student education in Kenya.

“They are amazing kids and they're giving back to their communities. After ten years, we've had some to go to college, some of them are doing internships and have jobs now, They're grateful and awesome citizens of their community,” says Thompson.

The sale takes place at Eagle Nazarene Church located at 1001 West State Street in Eagle.

This three-day event starts on Thursday, with both Thursday and Friday open from 10am-7pm, and on Saturday from 8am-1pm.

