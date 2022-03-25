Local realtor taking creative approach to affordable housing

BOISE, Idaho — Affordable housing is becoming harder and harder to find and a lot of organizations and local leaders are working to address the problem. A local realtor who owns assisted living facilities is getting creative to try to do his part in addressing the affordable housing crisis.

He's turning an assisted living facility into independent living for those in need.

"Jody texted me a while ago, asking if I was looking for a place to live, I said yes, so they let me live in here," Tim Ficarro, a resident said.

He can't afford current rental prices with his monthly social security check.

"That check does not cover the current rent," the owner of the house, Steve Vinsonhaler said.

After closing the assisted living facility because of staffing shortages, Steve and Jody decided to rent out the rooms, rather than sell the building.

"I let people know, hey yeah we got an independent living home, do the room individually and see what happens," Steve said.

Steve and Jody are hoping to help house people who have mental health challenges, but can live independently.

"I have been sending out applications for rents and then we evaluate the application," Steve said.

This includes talking with the applicant and a case manager, family member or friend about the applicant's past and both sides current expectations...To determine if the applicant would be successful here.

Anyone interested in applying or getting more information can call Steve at (208)488-8050.