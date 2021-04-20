Local reaction to the Derek Chauvin verdict

BOISE, Idaho — Local officials and organizations are reacting online to the Derek Chauvin verdict Tuesday. Chauvin has been found guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

Related: Derek Chauvin found guilty of all charges in murder of George Floyd

Boise Police posted the following statement on Twitter:

George Floyd’s death and the trial of Derek Chauvin put a spotlight on policing and the discussions that we have had as a community and a country in the last year will have a continuing impact on our profession.



As a department we are committed to continuing to analyze our policies and procedures to ensure they are in line with national best practices and the expectations of our community.



While this verdict can never right the wrong of George Floyd’s death, hopefully it can bring some measure of closure to the pain in our nation and particularly to the Floyd family. Boise Police Department

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean also responded on Twitter after the verdict.