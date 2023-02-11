Local ranching family takes over Cliff's Country Market in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — Cliff's Country Market has been a staple in Caldwell for more then 25 years, but the future of the organic market was in question when owner Cliff Metcalf retired.

The Cunningham family stepped in to take over the market, which features locally-sourced organic food with gluten-free and non-GMO options for people in Canyon County.

“That is the standard we have chosen for our family and we know there are people who really want that food, but out here in Canyon County, it is really not that available. We are really one of the only stores in Canyon County where all of our produce is strictly organic."

Sean Cunningham operates a ranch 60 miles west of Caldwell. He's a fourth-generation rancher and after marrying Liz, they started selling Cunningham Pastured Meats which feature 100-percent grass-fed beef with no hormones and they don't use pesticides or herbicides on their land.

Taking over Cliff's Country Market gives them a place to sell their meat, but that's not the only reason they purchased the market.

"Honestly, one of the reasons we ended up stepping in to buy this story is we could not imagine it going away," said Liz. "Our mission is [to provide] food you can trust."

Cliff's Country Market provides a place for local farmers and ranchers to sell their produce, flowers, arts and crafts, bakery items, and meat.

"We also have connections with other producers. A rancher from Enterprise is where we get bison and we actually have two local Idaho fishermen that go fishing up in Alaska and bring us back salmon," said Liz.

The Cunningham family opened the market back in October, but they chose this week to celebrate their opening weekend as both of their children who will be fifth-generation ranchers were at the store helping with the family business.

"It's a family affair at the ranch, too. My dad and I and the kids pretty much run it," said Sean.

Cliff's Country Market is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. and it is located on Blaine Street in Caldwell.